Jennifer Lopez makes rare confession about big life lesson in 30 years

Jennifer Lopez is embracing a new chapter in her life after her split from Ben Affleck.



The entertainment icon recently shared her journey of self-discovery and growth in an interview with Nikki Glaser for Interview Magazine.

Lopez confessed that it took her three decades to realize she doesn't need a partner to feel complete. "For those of us who are romantics and love being in a relationship, we have this idea that we need to grow old with someone to feel whole and happy. But that's not the case," she said. "It only took me 30 years to realize it."

Lopez and Affleck's highly publicised reunion in 2021 sparked hope for a lasting love story. However, their marriage ended after just a year, with Lopez filing for divorce in April.

Now, the singer-actress is focusing on self-love and independence. "I've been doing this for a long time, even though I like to think I'm still 16, but that's not the case," she joked. When asked about handling media scrutiny, Lopez shared her secret: not taking rumors personally.

"I know that everything said and written about me isn't who I really am," she emphasized. "I know I'm a good person. I know I'm a good mother. I know who my friends are, and they know who I am. My parents, my family, all of them know."

For the Marry Me star, self-awareness is key to thriving in the entertainment industry. "If you want to last, you have to deal with it."

As she moves forward, Lopez is proving that fulfillment comes from within. She joins other powerful women in redefining what it means to thrive at any age.