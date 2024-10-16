Christina Applegate watching 'Friends' for first time despite Emmy-winning role

The Emmy-winner recently received a standing ovation at the 2023 Emmys amid her ongoing health battle

Christina Applegate only just got around to watching Friends, despite winning an Emmy for her guest appearance as Rachel’s sister Amy.

On this week’s episode of her podcast Messy, which she co-hosts with Jamie-Lynn Sigler, the 52-year-old actress revealed that she's currently binge-watching the hit '90s sitcom to help ease her anxiety at night.

Applegate admitted that despite her two appearances on the show, she'd never actually watched the series until now.

"I’m on Friends right now... I had never seen it before I was on it,” she confessed, joking that she started the show “three days ago” and is already on season 8.

The mom-of-one praised the sitcom, calling it a "good show" and humorously reflecting on how she won an award for her role without ever fully understanding what was happening in the series.

Three decades since the show first aired on September 22, 1994, Applegate is now “obsessed.”

Applegate portrayed Amy Green, the self-centred sister of Jennifer Aniston's character, Rachel. Her performance earned her an Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series in 2003 for the episode The One Where Rachel's Sister Babysits.

30 years later, she received a standing ovation as she presented the award for best supporting actress at the 2023 Emmys amid her ongoing battle with multiple sclerosis.