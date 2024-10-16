King Charles makes bold decision to strengthen reign

King Charles III and Queen Camilla, who are set to jet off to Australia on October 18, have faced a unique challenge from anti-monarchy campaigners.



The decision highlights the growing pressure on the King to visit Commonwealth realms that recognise him as their head of state.



Dr George Gross, founder of the British Coronations Project at King's College London, believes that the risks of not undertaking such visits outweigh the potential embarrassment from protests.

He, in conversation with Newsweek, stated: "If you don't make these visits, what does that say?"

Emphasising the importance of maintaining connections with the public, George said: "If you don't make the visit, that's more significant than making it."



Acknowledging the inherent risks in public engagements, the expert contends that the "greater risk" lies in abstaining from such tours.

On the other hand, recent polling data on Australian attitudes towards the monarchy presents a complex picture.

A 2023 YouGov survey showed support for becoming a republic rising from 20 per cent to 32 per cent, yet still trailing the 35 per cent who favoured remaining a constitutional monarchy.



More recent polls have yielded conflicting results as the Australian Republican Movement cites data suggesting that 92 per cent of Australians are open to breaking with the monarchy.

However, Philip Benwell, national chairman of the Australian Monarchist League, lauded King Charles for undertaking the tour despite his cancer treatment.



Benwell said: "He should be applauded for his bravery, not insulted by these Australian and British Republicans."



Meanwhile, Esther Anatolitis, co-chair of the Australian Republican Movement, think differently, saying: "Australians all over the continent tell us they're keen to see a warm, positive conversation about the future of the monarchy in Australia, seeing this visit as the last tour of a king and queen of Australia."

She went on: "We expect a full-time, fully committed head of state whose only allegiance is to us—a unifying symbol at home and abroad."