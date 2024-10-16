Superman director breaks silence with 'promising' update

Director James Gunn makes exciting annoucement about Superman

Director James Gunn's latest announcement about his upcoming instalment in the franchise has sent fans into a frenzy.

According to Variety, the director made the revelation in honour of October, being Adopt a Shelter Dog Month.

Gunn stated that Krypto will grace the "screen in Superman this summer.”

While he confirmed his appearance, he went on to add, “Krypto was inspired by our dog Ozu, who we adopted shortly after I started writing Superman. Ozu, who came from a hoarding situation in a backyard with 60 other dogs & never knew human beings, was problematic to say the least."

Recounting an instance from the past, the Superman director said, "I remember thinking, ‘Gosh, how difficult would life be if Ozu had superpowers?”

"What better time to debut the not-so-good-good-boy Krypto than #AdoptAShelterDog month. Btw, Ozu today, is, fairly often, a very good boy."

For the unversed, Krypto has made multiple appearances in other animated DC films but is yet to appear in a live-action.

The canine superhero is slated to make his cinematic debut with David Corenswet's Man of Steel, which will be followed by an appearance alongside Milly Alcock's Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.