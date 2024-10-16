Lizzo laughs off her claims about having 'gap year'

American singer and rapper Lizzo has turned down her pervious claims about having a gap year.
In August, the rapper announced through her Instagram that she is a taking a break from music. She posted a video along with a caption that read: “I’m taking a gap year and protecting my peace" followed by a prayer emoji.
Recently, when the Good As Hell singer was asked about the extended gap at Fortune's Most Powerful Women Summit, she laughed it off stating, ‘Who said gap?’
The hip hop singer explained that it wasn’t a gap year for her, rather called it a ‘grind year’.
“Gap year’? Girl, who said ‘gap year’? I launched my company Yitty in 2022 at the same time as my album, ‘Special”, she added.
As per the Rolling Stone magazine, the 36-year-old singer further stated: "As soon as I stepped down home from tour - I may not be as public-facing - but I went straight to Yitty headquarters, and I’ve just been working, working, working.”
She concluded saying: “You may not see me, but I’ve been working. This ain’t a gap year, it’s a grind year.”
Lizzo is know to be an outstanding rapper and singer. She released her last album 'Special' in 2022.
Tyra Banks made history as the first African American woman to cover the VS catalogue in 1996
Victoria Beckham plays a significant role in son Romeo Beckham's new relationship
Earl Spencer is dating his podcast co-host Cat Jarman, a Viking archaeologist
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's break up left too many hearts broken
Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti sparked romance rumours back in 2023
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet last spotted together at a pizza restaurant in New York City