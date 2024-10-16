‘Batman’ actor Jack Nicholson’s son calls himself 'luckiest kid in the world'

Ray Nicholson looks forward to the release of his new film, 'Smile 2'

American actor, Ray Nicholson has recently spoken up about his incredible relationship with father, Jack Nicholson and how he has always amazingly guided him throughout his career.

Ray, who will be starring in the upcoming horror film, Smile 2, considers dad Jack his ‘hero’ and a true 'inspiration'.

While talking to Deadline, he unveiled the kind of relationship the two of them share.

The 32-year-old actor stated: "You know, we're very different people. I was born in 1992, he was born in 1937. The things that affect me don't necessarily affect him. Obviously, I love him. He's my inspiration."

He further acknowledged having similar looks and traits as of his Oscar winning father, which proves to be true without a doubt.

Ray’s frightening grin in the promotional pictures of Smile 2 does strike a resemblance to Jack’s smile in, The Shining.

The Out of the Blue star mentioned: "I ate dinner with him every night. I studied it, that's how I learned to be a human being. So of course we're gonna be kind of similar."

"As far as talking about it, if he ever did tell me something, I probably wouldn't investigate it for myself because I'd be like, 'You're the best, of course, that's right”, the Batman actor’s son added.

Ray Nicholson concluded saying that he considers to be the luckiest child in the whole world. "And it might not work for me. I love him. He's also my hero. I'm the luckiest kid in the world, that's all I would say about it."