Gigi and Bella Hadid spark up Victoria's Secret Fashion Show with their appearance

Gigi and Bella Hadid looked sensual during the Victoria's Secret show.

Gigi and Bella Hadid were part of the star-studded, revived Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Brooklyn, New York.

The Hadid sisters each strutted the ramp solo in two unique and different looks on October 15th.

Gigi opened the show in a pink camisole onesie, paired with huge pink wings and stilettos. She accessorised her look with large hoop earrings and waved to the crowd around the ramp.

Meanwhile, Bella closed the show wearing a bright red ensemble with black highlights in her over the top feathered coat sweeping the ramp with its train.

This isn’t the first time the Hadid sisters have looked amazing at a runway.

The supermodels have previously walked the runway of similar shows, including Versace.

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2024 marked Bella’s comeback after taking a break from her modeling career to focus on her mental health and her struggles with Lyme disease.

The sisters were among many models who returned to the show, which had been canceled in 2019, and helped it make a triumphant comeback in 2024.