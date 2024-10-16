Dylan Sprouse cheers on Barbara Palvin with cardboard cutouts of their 'kids'

Dylan Sprouse was cheering on Barbara Palvin from the front row

Dylan Sprouse is his wife Barbara Palvin’s biggest cheerleader.



As the 31-year-old supermodel walked the runway for Victoria's Secret Fashion Show comeback after six years, her husband showed his support in the couple’s trademark playful way — by bringing cardboard cutouts of their pets.

On the pink carpet before the show in New York City on Tuesday, October 15, the former Disney star joked about his DIY approach.

"I'm not really good at arts and crafts, but I did print some signs of our children," he told Olivia Culpo, referencing the couple’s French Bulldog and gray cat.

Although Sprouse admitted the cutouts were “shoddily done,” his goal was simple: to make his wife smile.

"It's gotta be nerve-racking up there in your underwear and stuff," he quipped, adding that Palvin, who is "sappy" about their pets, would probably cry when she saw them.

Later in the interview, the Suite Life of Zack and Cody alum playfully declared that Palvin was the only model he cared about seeing. "Only interested in seeing my wife. I love you baby!" he teased.

Palvin, who married Sprouse in July 2023, had already learned about her husband's surprise. “He made signs for the show,” she revealed backstage to Entertainment Tonight, explaining how much she missed their pets. "He’s just going to have them … if they let him bring it in!"

Sprouse was later seen in the front row holding up the cutouts and yelling “I love you” as Palvin walked the runway.