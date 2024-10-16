Gypsy-Rose Blanchard shares what makes her ‘sad’ during pregnancy

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard's honest response about her late mother's relationship with her baby

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard has recently shared it’s painful to know that her mother won’t have a relationship with her baby girl.



Speaking on the latest episode of The Viall Files podcast on October 16, Gypsy, who is expecting a girl with boyfriend Ken Urker, responded to a question about her baby’s relationship with late mom Clauddine Dee Dee Blanchard.

She said, “I mean, for me, it is heartbreaking because I do, from time to time, think about what could have been, and it makes me sad.”

“So, I kind of put that in the back of my mind,” continued the 33-year-old.

Gypsy revealed, “I mean, there has been questions on social media. Everybody asked the question, you know, 'What are you gonna tell your daughter whenever grandma isn't around?' My response to them is that Kristy (her stepmother) has become more of a mother to me than my own mother was.”

She added, “Kristy is going to be grandma.”

For the unversed, Gypsy was released from prison in December 2023 after serving eight years of her 10-year jail sentence for conspiring to murder her mother with her former boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn in 2015.

Elsewhere in the interview, Gypsy addressed negative comments she received online about her becoming a mother.

“The one thing that just irritates me is the fact that people really have this stigma on, you know, new parents that have come from a life of trauma and the stigma of, oh, you know, 'You had been through this, so you're gonna continue on that cycle with your child,’” she told the podcast.

Gypsy added, “I might not be a perfect parent, nobody is. But I am gonna do the best I can and make educated choices with my child and have the support to do so.”