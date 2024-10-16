Vittoria Ceretti makes heartfelt gesture for Leonardo DiCaprio amid romance

Vittoria Ceretti makes heartfelt gesture for Leonardo Di Carpio amid romance

Vittoria Ceretti has seemingly taken her romance with Leonardo DiCarpio to next level.

Reportedly, the supermodel officially confirmed her relationship with the Titanic star during the Victoria's Secret fashion show.

According to Daily Mail, a new photo of a fashionista has been circulating on social media, where she was seen posing for the camera at the backstage of the star-studded show.

Notably, eagle-eyed fans were drawn to Vittoria's phone case, which featured a tiny photo speculated to be a throwback image of Leonardo.

Some fans also speculated that the snapshot might be of Roman Burtsev, Leonardo’s alleged Russian look-alike.

Leonardo and Vittoria sparked romance rumours back in August 2023.

It is important to mention that earlier this year the couple sparked engagement speculations during their Italian getaway, when Vittoria was seen wearing a ring on her engagement finger.

However, Vittoria nor Leonardo commented on their engagement news.



The couple was last spotted together in New York, riding bikes.

Before dating Vittoria, Leonardo was involved with several other girls including Gigi Hadid, Neelam Gill, Camila Morrone, Blake Lively, Naomi Campbell and Rihanna.