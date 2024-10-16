Kanye West accused of spreading divorce rumours for personal gains

Kanye West has seemingly created divorce drama to overshadow his new lawsuit controversy with a former employee.

As reported by the Daily Mail, an insider has recently shared that the Yeezy founder and his wife purposely fabricated divorce rumours to divert attention amid a legal dispute with an ex-worker.

The source added that the rap star was worried about his reputation due to the accusations made by his former employee, which could tarnish his image to the level of Diddy Combs, who faced trafficking charges and is currently behind bars.

The tipster remarked, “Kanye is concerned that his new lawsuit will drag him down to Diddy’s level and he has been speaking to his legal reps.”

“He is paying attention to what is going on with Diddy and some believe that the publicity stunt was a way of overshadowing the details of the harrowing lawsuit," the insider claimed.

For the unversed, Lauren Pisciotta, the former assistant of Kanye, accused him of sexual harassment and stalking during her employment from 2021 to 2022.

On October 11, an 88-page lawsuit went viral on social media in which Lauren made several disturbing new allegations against Kanye.

It is important to mention the recent allegations by the influencer made in June 2024.