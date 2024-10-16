Andrew Garfield 'disappointed' by Jacob Elordi's 'Frankenstein' replacement

Andrew Garfield reacts to Jacob Elordi's replacement in Frankenstein film

Andrew Garfield is not happy with Guillermo del Toro's casting choice for the Frankenstein film.

The Amazing Spider-Man star expressed his disappointment, revealing that scheduling conflicts forced him to drop out of the highly-anticipated Frankenstein's monster role in del Toro's adaptation of Mary Shelley's novel of the same name.

Despite his departure from the film, the actor said that he was thrilled to see Jacob Elordi replacing him alongside Oscar Isaac as Victor Frankenstein.

During an exclusive interview on Happy Sad Confused podcast, Garfield explained, "It just didn't work out for reasons that you guys don't need to know about - but nothing bad, we love each other.”

Speaking highly of his replacement Elordi, he went on to add, "I am so disappointed that I wasn't able to go on that journey. I'm obviously incredibly excited to see Jacob Elordi, an amazing actor...

"To work with Oscar would have been amazing, and Christoph Waltz, that would have been a dream come true, for sure, but now I get to just be a fan and a supporter."

The We Live In Time actor announced his exit from the film in January this year, after being replaced by the Saltburn star.

For the unversed, the film is set to release on Netflix, with further details remaining under wraps.