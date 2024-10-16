Ben Affleck resumes work after divorce troubles with Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck returned to work after Jennifer Lopez's explosive interview amidst their divorce.
On October 15, the Air director was photographed in Los Angeles on the sets of his upcoming movie alongside his assistant, Gigi Fouquet.
In the photos, the Batman star looked dapper in a wine-red fleece-lined jacket, which he wore over a cream shirt.
According to People magazine, the 52-year-old actor is currently involved in multiple projects, many of which he oversees as a producer and actor.
Reportedly, he was last seen on the sets of a sequel of his 2016 action film titled The Accountant.
Affleck’s sighting came soon after his ex-wife’s in-depth interview regarding her learning of life, specifically this year.
Notably, the Marry Me actress recently discussed her life after splitting up with Affleck during a candid conversation with the CUT magazine.
The 55-year-old actress disclosed, “I felt like, Whoa, I got here. I’m good, I did all the work and look at where I am. Then it was like my whole fucking world exploded.”
For the unversed, Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck on August 20 this year. The couple is now settling their matters legally.
