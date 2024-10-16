King Charles introduces major change in reign before Australia tour

King Charles celebrated a major milestone of his reign just days before his much-talked-about tour to Australia.

The monarch approved rebranding his passion project, The Prince's Trust to The King's Trust.

The charitable project got a new name and new look, which was approved by the Privy Council.

For the unversed, King Charles established this trust nearly 50 years ago to support young people aged 11 to 30 in obtaining "employment, education, and training."

Now, the official Instagram account of The King's Trust released the first look of the charity's new name and logo.

The statement reads, "Today we launch our new name and new look, renewing our commitment to young people."



"Together with partners, The Trust now delivers education, employment and enterprise programmes in over 20 countries around the world."

Speaking of their mission, the King's spokesperson shared that they will keep working on young people by empowering them and building the skills in them for a brighter future.

Moreover, it has been also unveiled the transformation of the brand was done by Prince’s Trust alumnus, James Sommerville who received a grant to start a graphic design business from The Trust in 1986.

It is pertinent to mention that King Charles introduced this major change in his reign just days before kicking off his Australia visit.