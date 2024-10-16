Kate Middleton shares personal message over heartbreaking loss

Princess Kate issued an emotional statement to mark Baby Loss Awareness Week.

On October 15, the Princess of Wales took to Instagram and sent love and support to all the affected ones.

Alongside a photo of a burning candle, Catherine wrote, "Baby Loss Awareness Week is such an important moment to support those who have experienced the devastation of baby loss."

"Sending love, strength and hope to anyone affected. #WaveofLight C."

Notably, the future Queen, who recently completed her chemotherapy, has marked her royal comeback.

The mother-of-three was last seen at Southport alongside her husband Prince William to extend support to the families of the victims of a tragic incident.

In a joint statement, William and Catherine shared they aim to stand with everyone in Southport.

The royal couple said, "Meeting the community today has been a powerful reminder of the importance of supporting one another in the wake of unimaginable tragedy. You will remain in our thoughts and prayers."