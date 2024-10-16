Paul Mescal reflects on acting with Denzel Washington in ‘Gladiator II’

Paul Mescal shares his work experience with Denzel Washington in 'Gladiator II'

Paul Mescal has recently reflected on working with Denzel Washington in Gladiator II.



In a new interview with GQ magazine, the Aftersun actor revealed he found it intimidating working with Denzel in the sequel where the latter plays the role of a wealthy powerbroker in Rome and keeps a stable of gladiators for sport.

Paul told the outlet, “I built it up in my head. I was like, ‘Okay, today’s the day that Denzel’s going to be on set.’”

“And I was so incapacitated by it that I suddenly was like, ‘This is so stupid. I have a job to do,’” said the 28-year-old.

Denzel however praised the Foe actor on being a “pro on set”.

“He knows what he’s doing, he knows how to do it,” remarked the Flight actor.

Denzel stated, “It’s easy to work off of him because he’s giving you something. There’s a quiet dignity and a strength and intelligence that he has, even just when he’s standing there.”

Interestingly, Gladiator II director Ridley Scott also spoke to GQ magazine and disclosed that Paul “nearly died” on his “first day walking in the Colosseum” the production built to scale in Malta.

“Paul didn’t realise it was going to be so big,” added the director.

Meanwhile, Gladiator II will release in theatres on November 22.