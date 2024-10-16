Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet enjoy romantic outing in NYC: 'Very serious in love’

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner's private romance is going strong

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner have found love in their personal heaven.



The couple, who mostly keep their relationship private, were seen having an intimate dinner at Little Charli’s pizza restaurant in New York City on Saturday, October 12th.

According to the latest update from an insider, the two looked completely enamoured by each other during their latest outing.

“Kylie and Timothée were very cuddly and very cute,” the source told People Magazine, adding, “They looked very much in love.”

The makeup mogul sported a casual white t-shirt and black pants as she sat across the Beautiful Boy star who was wearing a graphic hoodie for the outing.

The lovebirds were spotted chatting and showing PDA as they enjoyed their order of “standard meatballs” according to the outlet’s source.

Previously in October, an inside source revealed to the outlet that the couple has crossed the stage of meeting parents, “He’s close with her family and she’s close with his family.”

Although the pair who first got together in April 2023 appear to be keeping their romance low-key, they don’t shy away from public appearances.

The Wonka actor and Kardashians star attended Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour in September 2023, and then the New York Fashion Week as well as the 2023 US Open together.

They also made a joint appearance at the 2024 Golden Globes in January.

Another source has informed People magazine before, “She's incredibly happy with him. She's never been in love like this before, he's great for her."

"He's so discreet and always has her back,” the source continued, adding, that “They are very serious.”