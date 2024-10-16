Sydney Sweeney stuns onlookers with shocking transformation

Sydney Sweeney's first glimpse as Christy Martin surprises fans

Sydney Sweeney doesn’t take her role as Christy Martin any lightly, as she went through a complete transformation.

The Euphoria actress, 27, looked unrecognisable on the set of her upcoming movie in which she plays the record-breaking boxer, in the fan-posted pictures on social media.



Sweeney, in her recently released pictures, appears trading her usual feminine attire for a casual athletic look as she's spotted in a blue oversized zip-up over brown t-shirt, pairing with baggy pants and sneakers.



The White Lotus star covered her blonde locks under a brown mullet wig on the set in North Carolina.



Martin, 56, earned her reputation as one of the greatest female boxers in American history in the ‘90s.

Although the boxing champion was publicly recognised for her talent, she was struggling in her personal life.

Martin was stuck in a toxic marriage with her former manager, Jim Martin, who stabbed and shot her in 2010 but she fought for her life and survived.

The former boxer was excited to learn that her story will be conveyed through the Anyone but You star, “I think she is young, hot, talented and about to make a movie that in 20+ years, fathers will watch with their daughters to make them aware of domestic violence,” she told TMZ in May.

Sharing her vision of the movie, she added, “I want this movie to bring awareness to domestic violence, the challenge of sexuality and overall underdog story, I am a coal miner’s daughter from a small town in southern West Virginia that made an impact in a sport that wasn’t taken seriously: women’s boxing.”

The movie has started filming but it is yet to be titled.