Patrick Mahomes reveals Taylor Swift’s household activity with daughter Sterling

Patrick Mahomes’ daughter, Sterling seems to have developed a bond with Taylor Swift over what might be a similar hobby they are “great” at.



During a conversation on the Tuesday, October 15, episode of The Drive podcast, the Kansas City Chiefs’ quarterback answered some questions off the football topic, and revealed that her daughter “bakes” with Swift.

“Sterling is a big baker as well so they make some stuff together sometimes, and I’m not gonna say I don’t eat them,” Mahomes revealed about what his 3-year-old does in the popstar’s company.

Mahomes and wife Brittany share another son Bronze, 1, and are also expecting a third baby currently.

The three-time Super Bowl champion also shared that the 34-year-old songstress, who is famous for her homemade cinnamon rolls for boyfriend and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, has never baked for him “specifically”, but he has grabbed some of the treats before they finish up.

“It is as good as everybody has talked about,” Mahomes gushed, further sharing that he has also tried muffins and doughnuts that the songstress baked. “She is great when it comes to baking.”