Princess Eugenie shares heartfelt birthday tribute to Sarah Ferguson

Sarah Ferguson turns 65, receives heartfelt messages from loved ones

Prince Andrew's younger daughter Princess Eugenie has sent emotional message to her mother Sarah Ferguson to mark her milestone as the Duchess turn 65.

In her tribute, Princess Eugenie posted series of adorable photos of the Duchess of York including some with her own son Ernest.

She wrote a touching message to Fergie on her 65th birthday: "Happy birthday to my beautiful mumma."

Princess Beatrice's sister added: "So proud of the Granne you are, the mum you are and the woman you are. You're an inspiration and our endless chats bring me so much happiness and incredible support."

The latest post comes days after Eugenie shared a rare update about her two children, August and Ernest Brooksbank.



She shared a never-before-seen photo of Sarah, showing the Duchess holding the hands of her son Ernest Brooksbank.