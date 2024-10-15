Princess Eugenie shares heartfelt birthday tribute to Sarah Ferguson

Prince Andrew's younger daughter Princess Eugenie has sent emotional message to her mother Sarah Ferguson to mark her milestone as the Duchess turn 65.
In her tribute, Princess Eugenie posted series of adorable photos of the Duchess of York including some with her own son Ernest.
She wrote a touching message to Fergie on her 65th birthday: "Happy birthday to my beautiful mumma."
Princess Beatrice's sister added: "So proud of the Granne you are, the mum you are and the woman you are. You're an inspiration and our endless chats bring me so much happiness and incredible support."
The latest post comes days after Eugenie shared a rare update about her two children, August and Ernest Brooksbank.
She shared a never-before-seen photo of Sarah, showing the Duchess holding the hands of her son Ernest Brooksbank.
John Legend marks major milestone with heartfelt message
Prince Harry receives bad news from UK ahead of King Charles Australia trip
Shawn Mendes discusses personal struggles and brings friends on stage
Justin Timberlake enjoys reading humorous signs at his concerts
Sean 'Diddy' Combs was recently hit with six new sexual assault lawsuits on top of the 120-plus suits against him
Spider-Man stuns fans with unexpected MCU return ahead of its next instalment