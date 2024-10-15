Spider-Man makes 'unexpected' return to MCU in surprise development

Spider-Man returns to MCU ahead of next instalment

'Spider-Man' is reportedly returning to Marvel Cinematic Universe ahead of the next instalment in the franchise.

According to sources close to the development, Tom Holland is gearing up for another live-action MCU film before ‘Spidey 4.’

Insider Daniel Richtman, who is known for revealing Disney secrets for the longest time now, announced on his Patreon account that the actor is making an unexpected return to the universe.

Richtman revealed that the actor is currently filming some scenes for the highly-acclaimed Avengers: Doomsday, which is slated to release on May 1, 2026.

Fans couldn’t stop swooning over the big news and rushed to express excitement on various social media platforms.

One fan commented, “Really hope Marvel finds a creative way to pay homage to the illest villain to have ever lived by including a track from MF DOOM somewhere in one of the Doom appearances.”

Another fan chimed in, adding, “It will be interesting to see how Peter comes to term with Doom looking the exact same as Tony.”

For the unversed, Spider-Man 4 is believed to release sometime between Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, serving as a narrative bridge between the two highly-anticipated films.