Ryan Gosling enthralls onlookers while shooting new project

'Hail Mary' to release by Amazon MGM Studio on March 20, 2026

Barbie star, Ryan Gosling has been spotted filming his upcoming movie at an English seaside resort.

The La La Land actor unexpectedly got encountered by fans strolling at South Parade Pier, located at Southsea of Hampshire. During the shoot of his new project, Hail Mary.

Hail Mary belongs to science fiction genre, where a school teacher-turned into an astronaut, is on a mission to save the world from total extinction.

It's IMDB synopsis reads, "set in the near future, it centers on junior high school-teacher-turned-astronaut Ryland Grace, who wakes up from a coma afflicted with amnesia."



"He gradually remembers that he was sent to the Tau Ceti solar system, 12 light-years from Earth, to find a means of reversing a solar dimming event that could cause the extinction of humanity."

Moreover, Gosling’s upcoming movie is based on the 2021 novel of the same name, written by Andy Weir and is expected to be released by Amazon MGM Studios in 2026.

Workwise, Ryan Gosling reportedly earned $12.5 million from Barbie. Whereas, co-star Margot Robbie received $50 million, including profits.