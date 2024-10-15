Jenifer Grey says 'Dirty Dancing' sequel will only happen when 'it's right'

Jennifer Grey rose to stardom with her portrayal of Frances 'Baby' Houseman in the iconic 1987 film

Jennifer Grey is still waiting for the perfect moment to return to the dance floor.

Four years after the Dirty Dancing sequel was announced, the 64-year-old actress gave fans an update during the BFI London Film Festival premiere of her latest film, A Real Pain.

Speaking to reporters, Grey — who rose to worldwide fame for her portrayal of Frances “Baby” Houseman in the hit 1987 romance — revealed she’s eager for the sequel to move forward but is holding out until everything is just right.

"I’m just waiting for them to really nail it down as it has to be right,” Grey told GamesRadar+ at the event via Variety. She added that she’s “not going to make promises” and urged reporters to put a pin in it until “it hopefully will all be ironed out.”

Lionsgate first announced the sequel in 2020, with Grey attached as both the lead and executive producer. While the much-anticipated follow-up was originally set for a 2024 release, it has been delayed due to last year’s Hollywood strikes.

Jonathan Levine — the director behind Warm Bodies, Long Shot, and 50/50 — is set to helm the project. He expressed his excitement in 2022, sharing how co-writing the script made him fall in love with the Dirty Dancing world, blending nostalgia with new characters, ‘90s music, and Catskills vibes.

“I promise we will not ruin your childhood. We will tackle the assignment with sophistication, ambition, and, above all, love,” Levine promised longtime fans of the original.