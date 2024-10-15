Cassie plans return to music after years of stagnation under Diddy

Cassie readies for major comeback, overcoming Diddy’s influence on her career.

Cassie is on the path to reviving her music career after more than two decades of setbacks linked to her ex-boyfriend and alleged abuser, Sean 'Diddy' Combs.

The singer, known for her hit Me & U, is re-emerging in the industry as Combs faces serious legal troubles, currently incarcerated on multiple sex trafficking and racketeering charges following his arrest on September 16.

He is set to remain in prison until his trial in May 2025.

Cassie's pivotal role in Combs' downfall came to light last November when she filed a bombshell $30 million lawsuit, accusing him of repeated physical abuse and rape.

Recently, disturbing photos surfaced showing Cassie with bruises on her forehead and a black eye from 2013, a chilling reminder of her past abuse, which included a harrowing incident in a hotel lobby just three years later.

Now, the mother of two is focusing on her musical comeback. She has registered a new song and is considering releasing tracks from her vault of unreleased music, signaling an exciting new chapter in her career.

She is determined to reclaim her voice and make her mark in the music industry once again.

An exclusive source told DailyMail.com, "She couldn’t have imagined her career would be stalled in the way it was after her first album, but now she has so many unreleased records that she’s eager to share if the timing and business are right."