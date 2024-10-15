Shawn Mendes admits he used to seek validation from celebrity comments

Shawn Mendes will release his self-titled fifth studio album on November 15, 2024

Shawn Mendes may be an award-winning artist with multiple chart-topping hits, but he’s still human at the end of the day.

In a recent conversation with fellow musician John Mayer for Interview magazine, the Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter reflected on “being back in the conversation” ahead of his fifth studio album, Shawn.

“I’m a lot more secure in who I am,” Mendes, 26, noted, before opening up about how people being “interested” in him is not always “worth it.”

“It’s always on my mind, like, how are people going to react? I delete Instagram, because I’m like, ‘I’m not going to read the comments and be like, have any celebrities commented on this photo?’”

Despite his efforts, he usually re-downloads the app and catches himself falling back into the habit. “I’m immediately looking again,” he added.

As he gears up to release his album on November 15, the Grammy-nominated singer said his new music reflects his personal growth.

“I really want to exist in a more authentic way,” he shared, noting that he still has “patience” for his “humanity” to slip through.

His upcoming album will include a track titled Isn’t That Enough, a song that explores the search for fulfilment.

"If you’re asking for enough success, it’s never going to be enough," Mendes said, emphasising how he’s learning to find satisfaction in different areas of life.