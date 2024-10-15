Coldplay is ready to shatter record with enormous earnings from tour

Coldplay has sold over nine million tickets for their tour.

Coldplay’s album Moon Music immediately hit number one and became the best-selling record by a UK act in three years.



Led by Chris Martin, the group is expected to cross the mark of £1 billion after completion of their remaining gigs of their Music of the Spheres World Tour.

Pollstar has predicted that the British rock band will break the record when they perform at Wembley Stadium.

"Coldplay will be on course to bank £1 billion from their Music Of The Spheres tour, which is an incredible feat. The global demand for their live shows is incredible and they sell out every venue." a source shared with The Sun.

Over nine million tickets were sold for their tour, which began back in March 2022.



The same source further shared "Next month they will set another milestone of 10 million ticket sales for one tour, which is miles ahead of any other act."

Coldplay's great success proves that their fanbase will continue to grow even more.

The grand tour has already grossed over £800 million.

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour was the only tour to have reached the £1 billion mark.

This album is the band's 10th album.

In an interview with the American broadcaster Hoda, Chris revealed that the band’s 12th album would be their last and final.