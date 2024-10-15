Jessie J jokes about baby boy's impressive height as he turns 17 months

The singer declared there's 'nothing better' than waking up to her son everyday

Jessie J’s baby boy is growing up right in front of her eyes.

On Monday, October 14, the Grammy-nominated singer celebrated her little one's 17-month milestone by sharing a heartwarming series of photos on Instagram.

“We love being your Mum and Dad,” Jessie, 36, began the heartwarming caption. She then proceeded to joke that due to his impressive height, people often mistake Sky for being much older than he is.

"You turned 17 months old yesterday and everyone thinks you are 3," noted the former The Voice coach. "My tall, charming hilarious smart gorgeous strong Sky. Nothing better than waking up to you every day my son."

The carousel featured tender moments with her boyfriend and professional basketball player, Chanan Safir Colman, and their son.

In one clip, the trio enjoys pool time, sharing kisses and laughter. Other snapshots capture Jessie posing with Sky on her lap near a fountain, while more adorable clips show the toddler smelling flowers, riding on his dad’s shoulders, and dancing along to his mom’s music.

The Bang Bang singer ended the post on a reflective note, sharing a quote that read, “Slow down. Cherish everything.”