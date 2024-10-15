Kanye West hides in Tokyo to save himself from Diddy and Bianca stunt

Kanye West spotted keeping low profile in Tokyo with Bianca Censori.

Kanye West kept a low profile during a solo shopping trip in Tokyo on Tuesday, following a whirlwind of recent headlines.

The rapper, dressed in dark shades and a hooded jacket, was spotted picking up a few items, including a plaid shirt, during the outing.

Although he's currently in Tokyo with his wife, Bianca Censori, the Australian architect was noticeably absent from this clothing excursion.

The outing comes amid fresh claims that the couple's rumored marital troubles were nothing more than a publicity stunt orchestrated by West.

The alleged split is said to have been a tactic to divert attention from a bombshell lawsuit filed against him by his former assistant, Lauren Pisciotta.

Just last week, reports surfaced that the pair were headed for divorce less than two years into their marriage, amid rumors that they had "drifted apart."

Just hours after sparking rumors of a split, the couple appeared to shut down the speculation by packing on the PDA in Tokyo.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori's relationship was said to be on the rocks, seemed very much together despite fresh allegations that their rumored marital troubles were merely a publicity stunt.

Pisciotta accused the rapper on Friday of drugging and raping her at a party attended by Sean 'Diddy' Combs, who is currently facing trial on sex trafficking and racketeering charges.

"Kanye is worried this lawsuit could drag him down to Diddy’s level, and he’s been consulting with his legal team," a source told DailyMail.com.

