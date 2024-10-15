Al Pacino shares ONE movie he wished to win Oscar for: Deets inside

Al Pacino reflects on Oscar snub:'I would have like to have even got nominated'

Al Pacino has recently shared one movie role he wished to win an Oscar for while promoting his memoir, Sonny Boy in the UK.



Speaking on the BBC Today program, the actor revealed Scarface was the movie that was completely snubbed by the Academy.

“I would have liked to have even got nominated for that one,” said Pacino, who played Tony Montana in Brian De Palma’s movie.

However, a decade later, Pacino earned an Oscar win for his role in Scent of A Woman, while he was nominated for seven times including for the first two The Godfathers.

Elsewhere in the interview, Pacino reflected on his experience in The Godfather.

“When your director talks to you and says you’re not delivering and you hear the chirping all around you start to feel like, ‘I don’t think I’m wanted here’,” he explained.

The actor added. “I didn’t know whether what I was doing was right or wrong but they were losing patience.”

Meanwhile, Pacino made headlines over the weekend when an extract from the upcoming book opened up how close he came to being fired from The Godfather.

The actor remembered how Paramount questioned whether he was right to play Michael Corleone in the feature adaptation of Mario Puzo’s book.

Pacino told BBC that he suggested Robert De Niro could have been the one to replace him.

“Bob De Niro comes to mind. When pushed on how the man who went on to win an Oscar for his role in The Godfather Part II could have been the one to take his place,” mentioned the actor.

Pacino stated, “Sure, why not. I’m not irreplaceable.”