Justin Bieber's mother slammed for naivety after Sean Diddy Combs arrest

Justin Bieber's mother faces criticism after Sean 'Diddy' Combs arrest

Justin Bieber's mother Pattie Mallette has recently faced criticism for allowing her son to party with Sean “Diddy” Combs during his teens.

A source close to Justin spilled to the Daily Mail, “The singer should never have been allowed to party with Diddy or anyone else when he was a teen.”

The source claimed Justin was “thrown to the wolves” by his mother and father Jeremy Bieber, who split with Pattie a few months after the singer's birth.

However, another insider noted, “There is no evidence to suggest Justin's parents knew about Diddy's alleged criminal activity at the time.”

For the unversed, Pattie was reportedly sent to a home for teenage mothers before Justin’s birth

She said in her memoir, Nowhere But Up: The Story of Justin Bieber’s Mom that she was abused as a child by a male babysitter and a friend's grandfather.

“I was sexually violated so many times that as the years went by it began to feel normal. It's a strange marriage – knowing something is wrong yet at the same time finding it familiar and commonplace,” she wrote.

After abusing, she turned to drugs and alcohol as a teenager, sharing, “Getting drunk and high for fun turned into a means of self-medicating. I couldn’t get through a class at school or a holiday function with my family without being stoned or drunk. By the time I was sixteen, I couldn’t function at all without numbing myself in some way.”

Meanwhile, after Justin’s arrival, Pattie revealed she raised the Baby hit-maker in social housing and worked multiple jobs to support them.