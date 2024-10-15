Prince William, Kate Middleton playing matchmaker for Hollywood pal

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s close Hollywood friend is now seeking the royal couple’s help to find love, after many failed attempts.

Actor Tom Cruise has maintained a close relationship with the royal family and has often showed his support for their endeavours in the past. The Top Gun star, who moved to the UK three years ago has formed a closer bond with William, for some personal motives as well.

According to a source close to the situation revealed that Cruise is hoping that his next partner is someone from the British high society.

“He wants his next leading lady to be a part of British high society, and even better if she’s a proper blue blood and comes rubber stamped by William and Kate, who he considers to be his close friends,” the insider told Closer magazine.

“They’re very polite to him but he doesn’t get to see them on a regular basis, no one really does because that’s just not how they work in terms of their social calendar, but naturally Tom’s having a hard time wrapping his head around that.”

The source added that the actor has been desperately trying to get close to the royal couple but his attempts are not fruitful. The insider noted that Cruise has been throwing many tea parties with invites extended to William and Kate.

However, the royals have “yet to show up” and Cruise is “hopeful that one day they’ll be his guests of honour but constantly getting turned down isn’t easy. He can’t help but feel rejected.”