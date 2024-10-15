Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's fans spot red flag in pair's relationship

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have left people guessing about their future as the two seem to be reluctant to share any details about their relationship.

Swifties have swooned over their alleged affair since the Anti-Hero hitmaker and the Super Bowl Champion began dating in August 2023.



Be it a sneak-peek into their outings, or a glimpse of the American super popstar cheering on her Kansas City Chiefs boyfriend, fans can’t seem to get enough of the lovebirds’ romance.

It is worth mentioning here that the 35-year-old American footballer, who follows more than 1500 Instagram users, shockingly doesn’t follow Swift on social media.



Celebrities usually keep fans on their toes by sharing photo, videos and other details about their love life and career on social media.

However, Swift and Kelce think differently as they avoid discussing it on social media.

The couple's silence about their relationship has raised concern among their fans, with one pointing out: "Now don't get me wrong. I love Taylor Swift.



"I have since her debut album. But absolutely NOTHING about the 'relationship' has made sense to me. Travis doesn’t even follow her on Instagram lmao."

Commenting with surprise, one wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "Wait- Travis doesn't follow Taylor on Instagram?"

Another added: "But Travis Kelce is still not following Taylor Swift on Instagram? I'm curious why though? Well obviously she don't follow anyone but he can follow anyone he likes right?! Did he explain why?(sic)"



However, some sprang to Travis’ defense as one responded: "I see more Travis Kelce haters complaining about the fact that he doesn’t follow Taylor Swift on Instagram than I see actual fans complaining about it. sorry he probably shows love and affection in real life instead of through a phone. I know that’s a foreign concept for most of you."

On their work front, the Long Live crooner is on a break before she resumes her Eras tour performances this week at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

On the other hand, the Grotesquerie star will be back on the field on October 20, Sunday at San Francisco, for a rematch of last season’s Super Bowl.

