Demi Moore wants to work with THIS Hollywood icon

Demi Moore expresses her desire to work with this A-lister: Video

Demi Moore has recently spilled she wants to work with Meryl Streep at Ghetto Film School Fall Benefit on October 10.



“I think Meryl Streep. I would put that on my list. That would be incredible.” said The Scarlet Letter actress in an exclusive interview with E! News as she was honoured for her movie career at the event.

Reflecting on her return to the big screen with her movie, The Substance, Demi told the outlet, “It was very risky. So, the fact is that it’s having such a deep resonant response that it’s been so thought provoking is just been really meaningful. Who is that one person that you have not worked with you want to work.”

Earlier, speaking at the 2024 Hamptons International Film Festival on October 13, the Indecent Proposal actress shared valuable advice to the people that has a loved one with dementia.

Demi, who was married for 13 years with Bruce Willis, explained, “What I always encourage is to just meet them where they’re at. When you’re holding on to what was, I think it’s a losing game.”

She told the crowd, “But when you show up to meet them where they’re at, there is great beauty and sweetness.”

“You know, I’ve said this before. The disease is what the disease is. And I think you have to be in real deep acceptance of what that is,” remarked the 61-year-old.

Demi added, “But for where he’s at, he is stable.”