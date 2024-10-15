Gigi Hadid sets to steal limelight at mega fashion show: 'It's an honour'

Gigi Hadid is all set to mark a stellar appearance at the upcoming fashion show in New York City.

On October 15, the globally recognised model disclosed her presence in the much-anticipated Victoria's Secret show.

Taking to Instagram, the 29-year-old fashionista announced her participation in the star-studded event, which will take place on Tuesday in the Big Apple.

Gigi has also dropped a series of throwback images featuring herself from past successful shows.

Gigi wrote, "The @victoriassecret Show is BACK tomorrow night !! LIVE at 7 pm EST on @primevideo (+ YouTube, Insta, Tiktok) and after today’s rehearsal I can confirm that it will forever feel like a dream come true."

"Looking back on some of my favourite VS show moments over the years and I’m so excited to do it again tomorrow, with the most incredible, dedicated, creative VS Team & with so many women I love and some I grew up watching. It is an honour,” the model added.

Following Gigi's post, fans took to the comments section and expressed their excitement for the event.

One fan commented, “Aaaaa The baby is back.”

“I've missed it so much,” another fan chimed in.