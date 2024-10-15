Royal family shares King Charles new photo to quash abdication rumours

Buckingham Palace has finally reacted to rumours about King Charles III's health and the future of the monarchy.

The royal family shared brand new photo of the King on X (formerly Twitter) to let the people know that the monarch is fit and in high spirits to actively perform royal duties.

The new picture of the King gives update on his health just days before his much-anticipated tour to Australia.



The phot was captioned: "The King joined investors and leading names in British business at a reception to mark the end of the International Investment Summi."

On the other hand, the 75-year-old monarch King brought delightful change to his passion project. The Prince's Trust, is now known as The King's Trust in the UK. The new name will be introduced in other "entities across the world" in April, according to reports.

The latest developments suggest as the King has no plans to abdicate, seemingly giving befitting response to those who made negative predictions about the future of the monarchy.