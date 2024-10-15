Barbara Palvin announces Victoria's Secret comeback with Dylan Sprouse cameo

Barbara Palvin is spreading her wings again!



On Sunday, October 13, the 31-year-old announced her return to the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show stage in an Instagram video.

The clip begins with Palvin searching for her robe, only to reveal the exciting news: "I'm back! Just doing my final touches because today is my fitting for the Victoria's Secret 2024 Fashion Show... It's been six years, and now we're back."

Palvin's husband, Dylan Sprouse, makes a hilarious appearance near the end of the video, sporting her pink-and-white striped robe and under-eye patches.

"Has anyone seen my robe?" Palvin asks, setting the stage for her comeback announcement.

Before heading out to her fitting, Palvin bids farewell to Sprouse, who responds with an affectionate "Bye, babe."

Sprouse also commented on the post, proudly declaring, "I'm the head of the Barbara cheerleading association."

The couple's love story began in 2017 when they met at a party. Sprouse followed Palvin on Instagram and sent her a direct message, which she responded to six months later. They had their first date in 2018, got engaged in 2022, and tied the knot in 2023.

The supermodel's return to the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show marks her second comeback. She previously walked the runway in 2018, six years after her debut in 2012.

The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show is scheduled to take place on October 15.

