Julie Chen shares dealing with Leslie ‘Les’ Moonves scandal: ‘Never yell’

Julie Chen Moonves on Leslie ‘Les’ Moonves scandal

Julie Chen got candid about the principles she followed to prevent her marriage husband, Leslie “Les” Moonves from getting hollow while he was accused of sexual misconduct six years ago.



“When you know you’re right, don’t dig in,” the Big Brother presenter shared with Page Six at Us Weekly’s Reality Stars of the Year event in Los Angeles last Thursday.

“It’s better just to have a forgiving heart and think, ‘I’m gonna take a deep breath,'” she added.

The 54-year-old pressed on one pro tip, “Never yell.”

“Oh, here’s the best thing,” she continued. “If you’re having a disagreement … here’s what you say to your spouse: ‘Because it makes me happy.'”

Chen Moonves and Moonves, the ex-chairman and chief executive officer of CBS Corporation, tied the knot in December 2004, and are parents to a 15-year-old son named Charlie together.

Back in 2018, Moonves, now 75, faced sexual assault allegations when six women reported to New Yorker that he had forced himself onto them physically.

Most of the women further claimed that he threatened them to never report the act and even fire them if they refused his inappropriate advances.

At the time Chen Moonves took to X (formerly Twitter) in support of her man, saying that he has known Leslie Moonves “since the late ’90s” and has “been married to him for almost 14 years.”

She added, “Leslie is a good man and a loving father, devoted husband and inspiring corporate leader. He has always been a kind, decent and moral human being. I fully support my husband and stand behind him and his statement.”