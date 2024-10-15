Salma Hayek clash puts Nicole Kidman’s brand ambassadorship at risk?

Salma Hayek and Nicole Kidman had a brief altercation at the Paris Fashion Week last month

Nicole Kidman’s red carpet altercation with Salma Hayek has sparked speculation that the actress’s brand ambassadorship with Balenciaga may be in jeopardy.

The tension between the two Hollywood stars took place at Balenciaga’s fashion show last month however a video surfaced over social media on Sunday.

The footage, which went viral over the weekend, shows the Big Little Lies alum and Hayek, 58, posing for photographers alongside Katy Perry.

In the clip, a visibly uncomfortable Kidman, 57, appear to recoil when the Frida actress touched her, prompting an awkward moment that has now set social media ablaze with debate.

The incident has raised questions about whether Kidman's brand ambassadorship with Balenciaga might be at risk, given that Hayek’s billionaire husband, François-Henri Pinault, owns the luxury brand.

Some commentators believe the confrontation could have professional consequences for the Babygirl actress, who became the brand’s ambassador in December 2023.

Writer and fashion commentator Louis Pisano wrote on X, formerly Twitter, "Oh that ‘don’t touch me’ from Nicole to Salma at a brand show owned by her husband, that Balenciaga contract is in danger I fear."

"Nicole is an employee of Salma’s husband so yes, Salma gets to boss her around," another remarked.

Though the exact details of the incident remain unclear, it has certainly captured the attention of fans and fashion insiders alike.

With Hayek and François-Henri having been married since 2009 and Kidman’s Balenciaga deal still fresh, many are wondering if the tension between the two actresses could create lasting ripples in the high-fashion world.