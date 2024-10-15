BTS Jin teases latest album release date: 'More details soon'

BTS Jin to release solo album this fall after recently dropping latest single 'Super Tuna'

Jin is staying true to his word, gearing up to release his highly anticipated solo comeback with a new album.



According to Dispatch, the BTS sensation is set to drop his latest album this fall.

"Jin is preparing an album with the goal of releasing it in November," BigHit, BTS’s record label, revealed to the Korean news outlet on Monday, October 14.

"We will share more details as soon as they are finalised," they added, heightening anticipation for the new album on the horizon.

Earlier, Jin, whose real name is Kim Seokjin, hinted at the upcoming album when he left a comment under BTS bandmate Jimin’s announcement in June.

"Jimin, it’s me next. I’ll release a song too," his comment read.

The forthcoming album will mark the 31-year-old singer’s first album since returning from his mandatory military service in South Korea.

He was discharged from the army on June 12, 2024, and his fans have been eagerly awaiting his new music since then.

Most recently, Jin also fulfilled another promise by releasing an extended version of his beloved track Super Tuna, showcasing his love for fishing along with a special music video.

However, fans were surprised when the original version of the song, which had garnered over 100 million streams, was taken down.