BTS Jin teases latest album release date: 'More details soon'

Jin is staying true to his word, gearing up to release his highly anticipated solo comeback with a new album.
According to Dispatch, the BTS sensation is set to drop his latest album this fall.
"Jin is preparing an album with the goal of releasing it in November," BigHit, BTS’s record label, revealed to the Korean news outlet on Monday, October 14.
"We will share more details as soon as they are finalised," they added, heightening anticipation for the new album on the horizon.
Earlier, Jin, whose real name is Kim Seokjin, hinted at the upcoming album when he left a comment under BTS bandmate Jimin’s announcement in June.
"Jimin, it’s me next. I’ll release a song too," his comment read.
The forthcoming album will mark the 31-year-old singer’s first album since returning from his mandatory military service in South Korea.
He was discharged from the army on June 12, 2024, and his fans have been eagerly awaiting his new music since then.
Most recently, Jin also fulfilled another promise by releasing an extended version of his beloved track Super Tuna, showcasing his love for fishing along with a special music video.
However, fans were surprised when the original version of the song, which had garnered over 100 million streams, was taken down.
Christian 'King' Combs viral video draws mix reactions from fans
Ben Affleck seemingly hurt by Jennifer Lopez's decision to open up about their split
Bozoma Saint John talks about her friendship with Priyanka Chopra
The documentary will revisit the Fab Four's groundbreaking 1964 performance on 'The Ed Sullivan Show'
The Palace's failure to declare official gifts for the past four years
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle embrace individual projects but remain committed to collaborative philanthropy