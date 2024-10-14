Princess Eugenie shares new family update

The Princess of York delighted royal fans with a glimpse into her private life

Princess Eugenie has delighted royal fans with a rare glimpse into her family life, sharing an update about her two adorable sons, August and Ernest Brooksbank.

The 34-year-old Princess of York marked a significant milestone as she celebrated six years of marriage to her husband, Jack Brooksbank.

The couple, who exchanged vows at St. George's Chapel in Windsor back in 2018, have been blessed with two sweet boys—three-year-old August and one-year-old Ernest.

To commemorate their anniversary, Princess Eugenie took to social media to share an intimate photograph of their growing family, offering fans a look into their world.

The heartwarming image captures Eugenie and Jack enjoying a leisurely country walk with their sons, who were adorably dressed in colorful wellies. In this snapshot, proud parents can be seen celebrating a special moment as Ernest reaches the milestone of taking his first steps.

Accompanying the post, Princess Eugenie wrote, “6 years later…” encapsulating the joy and love they share as a family.

Earlier in the day, she also shared two stunning photos from her wedding day, including a never-before-seen moment of the couple sharing a kiss during their reception. She sweetly captioned that post: “Best day ever marrying you... happy 6th anniversary my love.”

Since becoming parents, Eugenie and Jack have been quite private about their children, choosing to keep them mostly out of the public eye.

However, the Princess often shares glimpses of their family life on special occasions, bringing joy to royal fans eager to celebrate their journey.

As they embark on this new chapter as a family, Princess Eugenie's heartfelt update serves as a beautiful reminder of the love and happiness that comes with parenthood.