Meghan Markle's ex-bodyguard reveals her deep-seated fears amid Royal life

Meghan Markle addresses bullying claims and staff allegations.

An ex-bodyguard who worked closely with Meghan Markle during her time as a senior royal has opened up about the challenges she faced in her royal duties.

Steve Davies, who assisted Meghan when she first joined the Royal Family, shared his insights in an interview with Touch Magazine, expressing sympathy for her situation.



He revealed, "She was paranoid. We had people following us around everywhere we went."

Davies also defended Meghan against allegations of bullying her staff—claims that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have vehemently denied.

He described her as a fundamentally “good person” who genuinely cared about her charitable work, noting her commitment to supporting various causes, from dog walkers to cleaners.

The Duchess of Sussex has recently faced criticism, with a piece in Hollywood Reporter branding her a "dictator in high heels," amid ongoing allegations about her attitude and behavior towards staff.

In response to these claims, Meghan Markle has opened up about her experiences with bullying, stating that she is one of the most bullied people in the world.

During a solo engagement at Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara on October 2, she addressed these issues while helping to launch a new digital wellness program.



