Holly Willoughby makes social media comeback after Phillip Schofield’s TV return

Holly has maintained a low profile since leaving ITV

TV presenter Holly Willoughby recently made a return to social media, sharing glimpses of a fun girls’ night out.



The former This Morning host posted an Instagram story with close friend Nicole Appleton as they cheered on Gene Gallagher, son of Liam Gallagher, at his latest gig.

In the post, Holly is seen enjoying the night with a smile, drink in hand, alongside Nicole and their friends, ready to support Gene’s band, Villanelle. This marks Holly’s first social media appearance since her former This Morning co-host, Phillip Schofield, shared his side of the story on Channel 5’s Cast Away.

Holly and Phillip, once the beloved hosts of both This Morning and Dancing on Ice, are said to have grown apart following Phillip’s departure from ITV due to his admitted ‘unwise but not illegal’ affair with a younger colleague.

Last month, Phillip reappeared on TV in Cast Away, where he spent 10 days on a deserted island with minimal supplies and recorded his reflections on the past year.

In one candid moment, Phillip shared, “I miss being on TV, mostly. But there are definitely things I don’t miss. You learn a lot about people.” He added, with what seemed like a dig at Holly, “When you throw someone under a bus, you need a really bl**dy good reason for it.” Phillip even appeared to reference Holly’s famous line, “Are you OK?” in a playful scene with his family, echoing, “If you’re okay, then we’re okay. Are you okay?”

Though Holly has maintained a low profile since leaving ITV, she has several projects lined up. She’ll be co-hosting the reboot of You Bet! with Stephen Mulhern, returning to Dancing on Ice in January, and working on a new reality show, Bear Hunt, with Bear Grylls, which has the potential to expand her fanbase globally.



