Buckingham Palace pays tribute to Duchess Sophie over major milestone

Duchess Sophie marked a major milestone as an active member of the royal family.

On October 14, Buckingham Palace released a statement honouring the Duchess of York for her dedicated work as a champion of women's rights.

The Palace shared that Sophie visited Chad, a country in Central Africa, and became the first Member of the Royal Family to spend time with the nation.

Alongside the photos from her visit, the Palace wrote, "As a global champion of the Women, Peace and Security Agenda and a supporter of the UK’s Preventing Sexual Violence in Conflict Initiative (PSVI), The Duchess visited to witness the impact of the conflict in Sudan, particularly on women and girls, and to help draw attention to the deteriorating situation which is impacting Chad and the wider region."

While sharing Sophie's royal engagements, the royal family's spokesperson shared, "In Adré, a town 400 metres from the border with Sudan, The Duchess visited refugee registration points with humanitarian workers, met survivors of conflict-related sexual violence at Adré District Hospital, spoke with grassroots women’s rights organisations and met teenagers in safe learning spaces supported by Plan International."

In the end, the Palace expressed gratitude towards the volunteers of Chad for their vital work.

It is important to note that Duchess Sophie has been playing a significant role as a working royal since King Charles and Princess Kate received their cancer diagnosis.