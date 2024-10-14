Khloe Kardashian gets facial filler, shares pictures following tumor removal





Khloé Kardashian rose to fame with reality TV series 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians'

American socialite, Khloé Kardashian posted a health update for her fans after going under cosmetologically procedure, following the tumor removal surgery.



Taking it to Snapchat, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians actress updated about getting facial fillers to help fix an indent left on her face after the tumor removal surgery performed on her cheek.

Posting the details, she wrote, "As a result of the surgery, and the tumor my incredible doctor removed, I ended up with an indentation in the side of my face, I waited 9 months after surgery to get the indentation filled."

"We had to make sure medically everything was safe and my doctor gave me the go ahead," the mother of two added.

The projection of a prominent improvement in her transformed facial composition was visible through the prior and subsequent images shared by the globally acclaimed model.

Back in 2022, Khloé revealed noticing a small bump on face and decided to get it biopsied 7 months after realizing it was not budging.



Work wise, Khloé Kardashian has co-hosted the second season of the American adaptation of The X Factor with actor Mario Lopez.