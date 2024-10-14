Blake Lively reveals her 'favourite' people in sweet surprise

Blake Lively shares adorable photo of her 'favourite' people

Blake Lively is once again showering her 'hilarious' husband Ryan Reynolds with love as she tries to capture two of her ‘favourite people’ in one photo.

The 37-year-old actress, who is widely known for her iconic roles in Gossip Girl and It Ends With Us, took to her Instagram Stories to re-share her husband’s post endorsing his friend Jenny Slate’s latest read Life Form.

In the photo, the Deadpool & Wolverine actor could be seen flashing a beaming smile at the camera as he sported his regular specs.

Heaping on praises for the writer and her beloved husband, Lively wrote across the photo, “@jennyslate’s writing is as beautiful, funny, warm, intelligent, empathetic, charming, and empowering to experience as she is.

“Two of my favourite people in one photo," she added.

This comes on the heels of the power couple’s latest outing with the high profile pair Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at the Corner Stone Restaurant in Soho, New York City.

The lovebirds reunited on October 11, after making generous donations to provide relief to devastated communities affected by the hurricane.