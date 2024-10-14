Rihanna sets fashion bar high in new outing at Los Angeles

Rihanna has recently delighted fans with her stylish appearance in Los Angeles.

On October 13, the Fenty Beauty founder was photographed at the Beverly Hills for a short trip to the City of Angeles.

For the evening, Rihanna donned a green and white soccer jersey underneath her grey blazer and matching pants.

Notably, the 36-year-old musician completed her look by pairing the red sneakers with her fresh manicure.

The Diamond singer's latest stylish outing followed her recent revelation about how motherhood has transformed her approach towards her fashion sense.

Previously, speaking with People magazine, the Umbrella hitmaker disclosed, “Anything I wear that's cosy, anything that's stretchy, anything that's easy to bend down and pick my kids up in.”

“Those are the things I look for. Things that don't scratch me, don't scratch them. We've got a lot of work to do in a day of the life of a mom,” the singer added.

For the unversed, Rihanna shares two sons with her partner A$AP Rocky named, RZA Athelston Mayers and Riot Rose Mayers.