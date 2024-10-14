Jennifer Garner makes rare public appearance amid Ben Affleck divorce drama

Jennifer Garner makes rare appearance with Ben Affleck’s son Fin in Los Angeles

Jennifer Garner has recently made a rare appearance with her son Fin Affleck in Los Angeles.

On October 13, the 52-year-old actress stepped out for a casual outing with her middle child in the City of Angeles.

For the day out, Garner donned a brown leather jacket and white T-shirt, which she paired with cropped blue jeans.

To elevate her look, the Daredevil star wore brown sunglasses.

For the uninitiated, Garner shares three children with her former partner Affleck, Violet, 18, Seraphina [Fin], 15, and Samuel, 12.

It is important to mention that Affleck and Garner tied the knot back in 2005 and parted ways in 2018 after spending thirteen years together.

Now, the former couple co-parent their three grown-up kids.

Reportedly, the Alias star has been romantically linked with an American businessman, John Miller since 2018.

On the professional side, Garner will be seen on TV screens with her upcoming Netflix Holiday-Comedy movie titled Mrs. Claus soon.