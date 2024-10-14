Cardi B makes major life decision after celebrating birthday

Cardi B shares details from 32nd birthday on stories

Cardi B, who is currently involved in a legal battle for divorce from estranged husband Offset, marked her 32nd birthday on Saturday, October 12th.



The rapper celebrated her big day with friends by partying so hard that she vowed to never “drink again.”

The morning after the party, the WAP singer shared a video clip showing the aftermath of the party, with her wig coming off, and makeup smudged from last night.

In the clip, a dishevelled looking Cardi was heard groaning in the camera as she woke up, and said, "I will never, ever drink again."

She also shared a screenshot of a friend’s message on her story and wrote, "They need to band (sic) Hennessy out this country," over the screenshot, responding to her friend texting that the Up singer had drank an entire bottle of the cognac.

This comes after the mom of three shared the sweet handmade gifts on Saturday morning, that her older children had prepared for her on Friday.

“My daughter got me these balloons and these flowers,” the I Like It hitmaker said in a video on her Instagram Stories, as she showed off her gifts, including a beautiful bouquet of pink roses with a note attached to them.

She added “Wave did this for me,” as she picked up a handmade card decorated with a blue heart made of stickers.

Cardi B shares three children, daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus, 6, son Wave Set Cephus, 3, and new-born daughter, with estranged husband Offset.

She then showed another handmade card next which was from Kulture. "And look what it says,” her daughter chimed in, pointing to her gift, which featured a hand that had "I love you" written on it and a picture of a cupcake.

“Mom, I love you more than cupcakes,” Cardi read the adorable card with a laugh.