Nicole Kidman, Salma Hayek’s awkward moment circulates online

Nicole Kidman and Salma Hayek's tense moment from Fashion Week went viral

Things seemingly has got a little uncomfortable between two megastars Nicole Kidman and Salma Hayek at a show in Paris Fashion Week, according to a clip that appeared over the weekend.

In the video, the Babygirl actress is seen pushing Hayek’s hand away while posing for photographs.

When the photographer asked for “one more” photo of the two, the Eternals actress tried to turn Kidman towards the camera, per the viral video.

However, the Big Little Lies star pushed Hayek’s hand away and moved on to greet Katy Perry, who was also in attendance.

The 57-year-old actress gave Perry a kiss and had a dialogue with the Frida actress before she walked away.

Although it was not completely discernible what Kidman and Hayek said to each other, the latter was heard saying, “Yes please. Advice,” to which Kidman appeared to reply, “You don’t need it.”

Hayek then said, “I do,” but Kidman walked away.

The Teenage Dream singer, who was present throughout the brief conversation, then posed with Hayek.

This outing marked Kidman’s first public appearance since her mother’s demise in early September.

The Australian actress wore a black turtleneck dress with tights, stilettos, and black shades, as she let her blonde straight hair down, while Hayek wore a black dress with a deep neckline, and styled her hair in a sleek bun.

Kidman and Hayek’s representatives have not commented on the matter yet.