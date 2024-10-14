Kathy Bates reveals simple but emotional milestone after weight loss

Kathy Bates shares weight loss milestone

Kathy Bates’ weight loss may have made her “exquisitely” happy during the 2024 Emmys.



The 76-year-old Oscar winner got candid about her seven-year weight loss journey in an interview with People, and opened up on her feelings after being able to do something she had wished for years.

After stepping out for the 2024 awards show last month in a purple Armani gown, the American actress shared the ecstatic experience she had while shopping for a dress with her friend for the evening.

“We were in tears because everything I came out in just looked exquisite,” she told the outlet in October.

She further reflected on the comfort she felt while posing for cameras at the event. “The pictures on the red carpet were so different from any pictures I’d ever had taken on a red carpet,” she noted.

“I just felt so relaxed and ready,” shared Bates. “I knew I felt great, and I looked great.”

Bates also revealed how she managed to lose 80 pounds, and that was through diet and lifestyle changes, and then another 20 were dropped by using the drug Ozempic.

“There’s been a lot of talk that I just was able to do this because of Ozempic,” she said. “But I have to impress upon people out there that this was hard work for me, especially during the pandemic. It’s very hard to say you’ve had enough.”